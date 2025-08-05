Tesco is under fire after the UK food retailer company launched a new bizarre cake-flavoured sandwich that has got shoppers talking. Named as the Birthday Cake Sandwich, the company launched the food item as part of the supermarket’s meal deal offer. It has flavours of a classic Victoria sponge but with a birthday cake-style sprinkle tucked inside. And the bizarre Tesco birthday cake sandwich has given food lovers the heebie jeebies. According to The Sun, the sandwich is a limited edition and will only be on shelves for four weeks. It’s selling for three Euros (approximately INR 304). Following its debut, the birthday cake sandwich has taken social media by storm. The Internet seems to be unimpressed with the food retailer’s latest launch, and they have flooded X (formerly Twitter) timeline with some calling it a step too far. Chicken Fried Watermelon Anyone? Bizarre Food Recipe Sends the Internet Into Frenzy.

Well hello Tesco Birthday cake sandwich - makes note to avoid. pic.twitter.com/FFpIbrHOXa — Stacey Harris (@harrissn) August 4, 2025

The Tesco birthday cake sandwich tastes like the smell of a £2 large birthday cake scented candle from B&M. Don’t do it. First meal deal sandwich I’ve had in nearly 3 months and it wasn’t worth it 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BTXuOuBzao — Sam (@thedeepblueokay) August 4, 2025

@Tesco seriously whoever makes these sandwiches needs to retrain absolute joke pic.twitter.com/80trGrZKoB — Caroline Dow (@dowcaroline5) August 2, 2025

That ‘birthday cake’ Tesco sandwich looks absolutely vile btw — 𝕶𝖆𝖙🐉 (@katwrightxx) August 4, 2025

What horror is this? pic.twitter.com/Mwya5XBmTr — Dr Helen Ingram (@drhingram) August 4, 2025

