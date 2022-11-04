Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi or Dev Utthana Ekadashi, is an auspicious occasion of enormous importance in the Hindu religion dedicated to the reverence of Lord Vishnu. The festival is observed at the end of Chaturmas in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. On account of Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022, falling on Friday, 4 November, the government has declared a Dry Day in India. That means on Kartiki Ekadashi 2022 day, the sale of alcohol will be banned in liquor stores, hotels, bars, pubs and restaurants. Is It Dry Day on 4 November for Kartiki Ekadashi 2022 in India? Check if Alcohol Will Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs, Taverns, Bars and Restaurants Across the Country on Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Check Complete List Of All Dry Days In India For 2022:

Dry Days in 2022 in India, Free PDF Download: Check Full List in New Year Calendar With Festival & Event Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Bars, Pubs and Liquor Shops#DevUthaniEkadashi #PrabodhiniEkadashi #DryDayshttps://t.co/IslejB4xUK — LatestLY (@latestly) November 3, 2022

