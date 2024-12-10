Google Trends has released its ‘Year in Search for 2024,’ highlighting the most popular travel destinations that were searched online. The top 10 search terms for travel destinations are Azerbaijan, Bali, Manali, Kazakhstan, Jaipur, Georgia, Malaysia, Ayodhya, Kashmir, and South Goa. These destinations are rich in history, culture, and traditions and are very interesting places. There are no surprises in the top choices, trending keywords, and most searched destinations. Google Year in Search 2024: US Election, Hurricane Milton, Monkeypox Among Top 10 Trending News Topics Globally, Check Full List Here.

Google Year in Search 2024 in India: Travel Destinations

