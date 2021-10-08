Netflix’s Squid Game has become a global phenomenon, and the massive success also renewed interest in a South Korean street food from the 1970s and 80s. It is Dalgona Candy or Ppopgi. The Honeycomb toffee is made with melted sugar and baking soda. Now, this Korean candy is such a delight because it comes with a fun (grim in Squid Game’s case) challenge. This has led to people searching left, right and centre about – How to Make Dalgona Candy? So, here’s the recipe video and what makes it such an enticing task. Squid Game Funny Memes Have Taken Over The Internet And The K-Drama Fans Are Loving It!

After melting the ingredients, the yummy beige liquid is poured on a flat surface, pressed and stamped with a patterned mould. People later try to trim the outline on the toffee without breaking the picture. If one is able to carve it successfully without breaking the candy, they get another free dalgona from the candy shop.

Watch Video to Learn About Dalgona Candy

How to Make Traditional Dalgona Candy?

