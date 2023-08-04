Taste Atlas, an online travel guide on traditional food, recently released its list of 'Top 10 Fried Chicken Dishes'. Of the ten fried chicken dishes listed, one is an Indian chicken recipe namely 'Chicken 65' which bagged the 10th spot on the list. Indonesia's Ayam Goreng and Taiwan's popcorn chicken bagged the first and second spot on the list respectively. Check the recipe video of the popular dish 'Chicken 65' here. India's Mysore Pak, Kulfi and Kulfi Falooda Among Top-50 Street Food Sweets in the World, Check Rankings of These Indian Desserts.

Check Taste Atlas' Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TasteAtlas (@tasteatlas)

Recipe of the Famous 'Chicken 65':

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)