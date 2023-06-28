Apart from national holidays, there are other festivals when a dry day is observed in the country. Ashadi Ekadashi 2023 falls on June 29. A dry day will be observed tomorrow to mark the auspicious Hindu festival. Here's the full list of dry days to be observed in the year 2023. Check these dates to mark your calendar for upcoming dry days in the country. Easy and Beautiful Kolam and Rangoli Patterns To Decorate Your House on Devshayani Ekadashi (Watch Videos).

Dry Days in 2023 Full List:

Dry Days in India 2023 List: Get Full Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs & Bars Across the Country#DryDay #ashadiekadashihttps://t.co/zyfxSenvYA — LatestLY (@latestly) June 28, 2023

