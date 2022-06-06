The celebration continues for Johnny Depp and food is playing an important role in the Pirates of The Caribbean actor's victory run. The 58-year-old had celebrated his win in the defamation trial against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard with a hearty British meal of fish and chips and a pint. And now Johnny seems to have had the 'best curry ever' at Varanasi, a popular fine-dining Indian restaurant in Birmingham famous for serving authentic Indian cuisines. Tom Cruise Dines At Asha's, Indian Singer Asha Bhosle's Birmingham Restaurant, Orders For Chicken Tikka Masala (View Pic).

Johnny Depp on Broad Street last night at Varanasi pic.twitter.com/sDn8pFgESX — Birmingham Updates (@BhamUpdates) June 6, 2022

"we had the greatest of pleasure to be in the presence of Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck, what an amazing and humble experience" last night at - varanasi restaurant pic.twitter.com/b9kta2S6O1 — Tongo Bozzie🍹🚬°•.•* (@Noneofthemknew1) June 6, 2022

#johnnyDepp and Jeff Beck last night in in Varanasi in Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/piyXMQSdAJ — ReemDepp - Justice Served For Johnny Depp (@ReemDepp) June 6, 2022

Johnny Depp - Varanasi restaurant- Birmingham last night (📸 akhisa._ ) pic.twitter.com/EtPoZmWexw — ReemDepp - Justice Served For Johnny Depp (@ReemDepp) June 6, 2022

