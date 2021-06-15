There are so many days celebrated in honour of one and only – Beer! Yes, we are celebrating National Beer Day 2021 in the United Kingdom on June 15 (Tuesday) and what BE-tt-ER way than gulping a pitcher down. But if this idea of celebration on a weekday is bothering you, how but you exchange some funny beer quotes and GIFs with your friends while planning a better way to enjoy National Beer Day.

“A Fine Beer May Be Judged With Only One Sip, but It’s Better To Be Thoroughly Sure.” – Czech Proverb

“Life Is Too Short To Drink Cheap Beer.” Anonymous

It's Beer 'o' Clock

A Neutron Walks Into a Bar and Asks, “How Much for a Beer?” The Bartender Replies, “For You? No Charge!”

“Beer, if Drank With Moderation, Softens the Temper, Cheers the Spirit, and Promotes Health.” – Thomas Jefferson

“Beer Makes You Feel the Way You Ought To Feel Without Beer.” Henry Lawson

“Vitamin B? You Mean Beer?”

What Is the Definition of a Balanced Diet? A Beer in Each Hand.

“I Don’t Drink Beer. I Drink a Wheat Smoothie.”

“He Was a Wise Man Who Invented Beer.” – Plato

“D’awww… I Love You Too Beer.”

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)