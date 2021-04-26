Happy National Pretzel Day 2021! Pretzel is everyone's favorite snack. National Pretzel Day is celebrated on April 26 across the globe. Netizens celebrate the day by wishing each other via pretzel pics, greetings, wishes, and videos. Take a look at some of the best National Pretzel Day 2021 wishes:

#HappyNationalPretzelDay#National Pretzel Day is observed annually on April 26. #National Pretzel Day began in 2003 when Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell declared #April 26 “National Pretzel Day” to acknowledge the importance of the pretzel to the state’s history and economy. pic.twitter.com/6FQAR2tbb9 — OrderEm - Online Ordering (@OrderEmApp) April 26, 2021

Happy Pretzel Day 2021

April 26 is National Pretzel Day. The earliest recorded evidence of pretzels was in the German bakers' guild crest in the year 1111. pic.twitter.com/Fjq6uahA7e — GrubAmericana (@GrubAmericana) April 26, 2021

Pretzel Day

Happy National Pretzel Day Free covid-19 pic.twitter.com/YFcjZWJS3k — ADITYA KUMAR (@singhadi0999) April 26, 2021

