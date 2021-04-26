Happy National Pretzel Day 2021! Pretzel is everyone's favorite snack. National Pretzel Day is celebrated on April 26 across the globe. Netizens celebrate the day by wishing each other via pretzel pics, greetings, wishes, and videos. Take a look at some of the best National Pretzel Day 2021 wishes:

Happy Pretzel Day 2021

Pretzel Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)