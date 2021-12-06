There is no doubt that Panipuri or golgappa, is the most loved among the various versions of street foods available. Recently a vendor in Gujarat is going viral for selling 'fire panipuri'. Ahmedabad Food blogger Krupali Patel posted a video from her Instagram handle ‘foodiekru' eating a fire golgappa and clearly, netizens are stunned with the weird food combo. Taking a deep look into the video, the stuffed panipuri seemed to have usual sev and potatoes along with camphor at the top that made it easy to take the fiery twist.

