21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu is crowned Miss Universe India 2021 title after the Punjabi beauty queen emerged on top of the charts at the recently concluded Miss Diva event held in Hyatt Regency Hotel, Mumbai. Harnaaz will now represent India at the 70th edition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel. Apart from Harnaaz Sandhu, Ritika Khatnani also took the coveted crown and title of Miss Diva Supranational 2022 and will be representing India at the 13th edition of the Miss Supranational pageant.

Final Results of Miss Diva 2021

Miss Universe India 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu

Miss Diva Supranational 2022: Ritika Khatnani

1st Runner Up: Sonal Kukreja

2nd Runner Up: Divita Rai

3rd Runner Up: Tarini Kalingarayar

4th Runner Up: Ankita Singh

Miss Diva Miss Universe India 2021 Winner is Harnaaz Sandhu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Diva (@missdivaorg)

Miss Diva Supranational 2022 - Ritika Khatnani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Diva (@missdivaorg)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)