21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu is crowned Miss Universe India 2021 title after the Punjabi beauty queen emerged on top of the charts at the recently concluded Miss Diva event held in Hyatt Regency Hotel, Mumbai. Harnaaz will now represent India at the 70th edition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel. Apart from Harnaaz Sandhu, Ritika Khatnani also took the coveted crown and title of Miss Diva Supranational 2022 and will be representing India at the 13th edition of the Miss Supranational pageant.
Final Results of Miss Diva 2021
Miss Universe India 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu
Miss Diva Supranational 2022: Ritika Khatnani
1st Runner Up: Sonal Kukreja
2nd Runner Up: Divita Rai
3rd Runner Up: Tarini Kalingarayar
4th Runner Up: Ankita Singh
