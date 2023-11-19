The recent years in the Miss Universe pageant have showcased an impressive lineup of diverse and accomplished winners. From Catriona Gray of the Philippines in 2018 to Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua in 2023, each titleholder has brought their unique charm and cultural significance to the global stage. Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa, Andrea Meza of Mexico, Harnaaz Sandhu of India, and R'Bonney Gabriel of the USA have all left an indelible mark, representing the essence of beauty, intelligence, and empowerment. Miss Universe 2023: Chinese Beauty Queen Qi Jia Forced to Withdraw from Competition - Here's Why.

View Miss Universe Past Winners:

