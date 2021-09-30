Miss Diva Miss Universe India 2021 is Harnaaz Sandhu! The 21-year-old beauty queen from Punjab has bagged the prestigious title of Miss Diva Miss Universe India 2021 and will now be representing the country at Miss Universe 2021, the 70th Miss Universe pageant, to be held in December 2021 in Eilat, Israel. Andrea Meza of Mexico will crown her successor at the end of the event.

Presenting Miss Diva Miss Universe India 2021 Winner, Harnaaz Sandhu!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Diva (@missdivaorg)

Meanwhile, Ritika Khatnani was declared the winner of Miss Diva Supranational 2022. Miss Supranational 2022 will be the 13th edition of the Miss Supranational pageant, to be held in Poland. Chanique Rabe of Namibia will crown her successor at the end of the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Diva (@missdivaorg)

Sonal Kukreja is declared 1st runner up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Diva (@missdivaorg)

Divita Rai took the 2nd runner-up title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Diva (@missdivaorg)

Tarini Kalingarayar bagged 3rd runner-up title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Diva (@missdivaorg)

Ankita Singh was declared 4th runner up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Diva (@missdivaorg)

Top-6 of Miss Diva 2021 were: Ankita Singh, Divita Rai, Harnaaz Sandhu, Ritika Khatnani, Sonal Kukreja and Tarini Kalingarayar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Diva (@missdivaorg)

The top-10 finalists were: Ankita Singh, Ayesha Assadi, Divita Rai, Harnaaz Sandhu, Nikita Tiwari, Pallabi Saikia, Ritika Khatnani, Siddhi Gupta, Sonal Kukreja and Tarini Kalingarayar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Diva (@missdivaorg)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)