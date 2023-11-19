In a dazzling culmination of beauty and grace, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua emerged victorious as Miss Universe 2023 at the 72nd edition held in San Salvador, El Salvador on Sunday. Outshining her fellow contestants, Palacios captivated the judges and the audience alike with her poise, charisma, and undeniable presence. Her coronation marks a momentous achievement, as she now takes on the prestigious title of Miss Universe. Miss Universe 2023: Chinese Beauty Queen Qi Jia Forced to Withdraw from Competition - Here's Why.

Sheynnis Palacios Crowned Miss Universe

CONGRATULATIONS, MISS NICARAGUA! Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios bested all the candidates and was hailed the Miss Universe 2023 at the 72nd Miss Universe in San Salvador, El Salvador on Sunday. #72ndMISSUNIVERSE #MissUniverse2023 pic.twitter.com/jXgbHsExkY — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) November 19, 2023

