The 72nd Miss World competition is ongoing in Hyderabad, and contestants from around the world are participating in the contest to win the prestigious crown. Femina Miss India World Nandini Gupta represented the nation in the Miss World 2025 costume round during the opening ceremony by wearing an enchanting traditional piece designed by Gaurang Shah. In a breathtaking, ethnic red and white saree, the details featured Jamdani weaves, a fusion of designs from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. "The ensemble features a base of hand-spun charkha khadi yarn, woven into shimmering gold zari Jamdani leharia, and finished with an exquisite Bangdi Mor border and palla, a traditional motif where four peacocks dance within a single bangle, celebrating the intricate elegance of India’s weaving legacy," reads Gupta's post on social media. The 21-year-old beauty queen radiates timeless beauty in her enchanting look. Miss World 2025 Final Date and Time in India: When Is the 72nd Miss World Grand Finale? Everything to Know About The Beauty Pageant.

Miss World 2025 India Nandini Gupta at National Costume Round

Nandini Gupta Oozes Timeless Beauty

Breathtaking Beauty Queen

All Eyes on Nandini Gupta

