Amy Jackson took to her Instagram today and dropped pics from her Udaipur diaries with actor-boyfriend Ed Westwick. In the picturesque clicks, the couple could be seeing having a blast in the city of Rajasthan. Right from the actress and her lover posing at the gate of a temple to exploring the real and authentic Udaipur, the duo's holiday time looks LIT. Amy Jackson Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note for Boyfriend Ed Westwick, Calls Him ‘Moon Man’ (View Pics).

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick Vacay's in Udaipur:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

