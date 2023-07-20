BLACKPINK's Jennie has shared glimpses of her Paris vacation on social media. The K-pop idol took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her in a black top and denim. She also shared a clip of fireworks that were lighting the sky in Paris. Jennie looks absolutely stunning in her latest holiday picture. "YOU ARE SO PRETTY JENNIE [sic]," a fan commented on Jennie's Instagram post. Jennie is seen posing happily with Eiffel Tower in the backdrop of the picture. The K-pop idol looks absolutely gorgeous in her relaxed open-hair look. BLACKPINK's Jennie Shares Cute Photo Dump, Check K-Pop Idol's Latest Photos.

Check Jennie's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

