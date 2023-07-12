BLACKPINK's Jennie has shared some cute pictures on social media. The K-pop idol took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable photo dump. Jennie is seen in a white cardigan paired with black trousers. She accesorised the look with a printed scarf, white hat, black shades and a tiny sling bag. In one of the pictures, Jennie is seen trying trendy black boots. In another picture, she is seen clicking a mirror selfie in a white t-shirt. She accessorised the look with a black cap. "Few weeks back [sic]," Jennie captioned the beautiful Instagram post. BLACKPINK Scripts History! Born Pink World Tour Becomes First Tour by Female Asian Stars To Sell Over One Million Tickets.

Here's Jennie's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

