BLACKPINK's Lisa has shared some lovely photos of her from Paris. The K-pop idol took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful photo dump. Lisa is seen in a blue shirt paired with white trousers. She accesorised the look with trendy shades. In another look, Lisa is seen in a grey hoodie paired with white trousers. She styled the look with a white and red hat and white and yellow sneakers. Lisa also shared beautiful pictures of the Eiffel Tower in her Paris photo dump. BLACKPINK's Lisa is Fab in Polka Dot Dress, K-Pop Idol Shares Stylish Photo Dump On Insta.

Check Lisa's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

