Harry Styles recently visited Korea for his Love on Tour concert and many k-pop artists were present there. While BLACKPINK's Jennie and Rosé were spotted. BTS' Taehyung, Jungkook, Namjoon and Yoongi were also in attendance and fans could not stop sharing pictures on Twitter of how the four members seemed to be enjoying the concert. The fans even trended #taekook on the social media platform. BLACKPINK Recommends Restaurant to Harry Styles During His Trip to Korea, K-pop Group Pre-pays for His Meal.

#Taekook at Harry's Concert

BTS Having the Most Fun Time

LOOK AT THEM 😭😭😭😭 TAEHYUNG TURNED TO JUNGKOOK THEN THEY STARTED JUMPING TOGETHER 😫#Taekook#HarryStylespic.twitter.com/MiR0VHpc9p — Dtaekoo⁷ 𐤀 (@Detaeko9) March 20, 2023

Can You Spot Them?

Dynamite Plays at Harry's Concert

Taekook Hold Hands and Dance

🎥| Taehyung & Jungkook turning towards each other and dancing together, as Harry Styles sings "What Makes You Beautiful"!#taekookpic.twitter.com/femmGtW1X4 — TKG (@TheTKGlobal) March 20, 2023

