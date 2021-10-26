Minister of Home Affairs of India, Amit Shah, took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to share beautiful shots of snow-laden Pir Panjal Mountain Range. The 57-year-old Indian politician captured these stunning images post the season's first snowfall on his way from Srinagar to Delhi. He drew attention to the beauty of Kashmir, the Jewel in India's crown, and promoted Jammu and Kashmir tourism.

Stunning Photos of Pir Panjal Mountain Range Captured and Shared by Home Minister Amit Shah

Captured these breath-taking pictures of the Pir Panjal mountain range after the first snowfall of the season on my way from Srinagar to Delhi. Kashmir, the Jewel in India's crown, is all set to welcome tourists. Do visit this beautiful part of India.@JandKTourism #IncredileIndia pic.twitter.com/K4vqIC5QFg — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 26, 2021

