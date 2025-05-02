Following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, the popular tourist destination witnessed a sharp decline in visitor numbers, with many tourists leaving the region abruptly. The incident led to heightened security and widespread concern, severely affecting tourism in the area. While the region continues to see low footfall, a glimmer of revival was noted on Friday as a small group of Vietnamese tourists was spotted exploring Pahalgam's scenic landscapes. Despite the recent violence, the visitors expressed a sense of safety, attributing it to the visible and strong presence of military personnel throughout the valley. "We feel very secure here. The military is everywhere, and that makes a big difference," said one of the Vietnamese tourists, speaking to local reporters. Officials remain hopeful that tourism in Pahalgam will gradually recover with sustained security measures and increased confidence among travellers. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Disturbing Video Captured by Tourist Shows Man Shot by Terrorist While Running Amid Gunfire.

Vietnamese Visitors Say They Feel Safe Amid Tight Security in Pahalgam

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: After the April 22nd terror attack, Pahalgam witnessed a heavy exodus of tourists. Tourists have yet to return in significant numbers, but on Friday, a few visitors from Vietnam were seen exploring Pahalgam’s scenic landscapes. The Vietnamese tourists… pic.twitter.com/K1NrGUQb5c — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2025

