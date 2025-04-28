Another shocking live video from the Pahalgam terror attack has surfaced online. The footage that went viral on April 28 shows the chaos as gunfire erupts, while a man, seemingly unaware of the situation on the ground, tries to make his way through. In the video, the man can be seen running across the road when terrorists open fire, shooting him down. The disturbing visuals have quickly gone viral on social media, sparking fear and outrage among the public. Following the attack, security forces have intensified search operations in the area. Authorities have urged locals to stay alert and report any suspicious activities immediately. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Government of India Bans Shoaib Akhtar’s ‘100mph’ Among Other Pakistani YouTube Channels.

Live Video Shows Man Shot While Running Amid Gunfire

पहलगाम आतंकी हमले का एक और लाइव वीडियो सामने आया है। जिस समय फ़ायरिंग हो रहा था उस समय इस व्यक्ति को नहीं पता था कि नीचे क्या हो रहा है। एक व्यक्ति दौड़ता हुआ जा रहा है और आतंकियों ने उसे गोली मार दिया। pic.twitter.com/49UE418E7b — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) April 28, 2025

