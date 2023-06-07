Munmun Dutta is having a great time with her mom in Kashmir. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star took to her Instagram and shared pics from her dreamy holiday and it looks perfect. In the photos, Dutta could be seen posing amidst the backdrop of snowcapped mountains in casual wear. She captioned the breathtaking pics as "Jannat." Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Controversies: From Sexual Harassment Case Against Asit Modi to Munmun Dutta Using Casteist Slur, All The Times TMKOC Made Headlines for Wrong Reasons.

Munmun Dutta in Kashmir:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐌𝐔𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐓𝐀 🧚🏻‍♀️🦋 (@mmoonstar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)