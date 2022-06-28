TC Candler in association with Independent Critics releases a list of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year annually. And as soon as they announced the nominations on their Instagram handle which has around 1.2 million followers, fans went berserk. Because one of the nominees is none other than Kim Taehyung aka BTS’ V. ARMY, especially V bias are flooding photos and HD wallpapers of the K-pop idol along with the trending hashtag #100MostBeautifulFacesOf2022 on Twitter. They are voting for TaeTae and truly wish him to take the top spot of 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year! #100MostBeautifulFacesOf2022: BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill And Others From Glamour Industry Trend Online, View Tweets.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Is One Of #100MostBeautifulFacesOf2022 Nominees!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TC Candler (@tccandler)

Here's How Twitterati Are Reacting!

The most handsome man of world. The great Kim Taehyung 💜#100MostBeautifulFacesOf2022 pic.twitter.com/o34lGuW3Kx — Mrs. Kim (@KimchiIsMySun) June 27, 2022

#100MostBeautifulFacesOf2022 I nominate Kim Taehyung member of @BTS_twt from South Korea pic.twitter.com/bQmHH6VhKA — PARK TANI (@rockbisondan) June 27, 2022

My vote to Kim taehyung of bts💜#100MostBeautifulFacesOf2022 pic.twitter.com/Ojf9oQK5ms — Sunshine hope (@elijah_starky) June 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)