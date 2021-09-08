Sahdev Dhirdo, a boy from Chattisgarh, who took the internet by storm for his voice behind the viral "Bachpan Ka Pyar" song, released his version of Bella Ciao recently. The Italian song was featured in the famous web series Money Heist and was loved by its viewers. However, ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ kid's attempt to create yet another impact like his last video didn't go well this time as the video garnered very few likes. Nevertheless, it might pick up and give him another viral video to his name!

Check Out the 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' Kid's New Video:

