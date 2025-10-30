Dictionary.com crowned “67” (pronounced six-seven) as its 2025 Word of the Year, a slang term that’s swept through TikTok, memes, and school hallways. Born from Skrilla’s track “Doot Doot (6 7)” and boosted by viral basketball memes and the so-called “67 Kid,” the phrase has become Gen Alpha’s go-to for saying “eh, maybe” or “it’s whatever.” The site calls it “intentionally ambiguous,” but for anyone over 25, it might just mean “completely baffling.” ‘67’ Meme Takes Over Schools and Internet: From TikTok Viral Hit to South Park Parody, How a Random Number Became the Defining Joke of Gen Alpha’s Brainrot Culture.

‘67’ Crowned Word of the Year 2025 by Dictionary.com

https://t.co/UXHZisA5Bw names ‘67’ as the 2025 Word of the Year. pic.twitter.com/VxpXjmeRFu — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 29, 2025

