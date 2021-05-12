While the country is grappling with the savage second wave of covid, one man has put the needs of others before his own. Dattatray Sawant, a school teacher of Mumbai, has been providing free auto rides to patients and to those in dire need during the Covid crisis in Mumbai.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)