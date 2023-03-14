In a bizarre incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a bride refused to marry her groom after he went on the stage and started singing a song from Shah Rukh Khan's movie. The incident took place during their wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district. As per reports moments before the "Jai Mala" ceremony, the groom climbed on the stage and started to sing a song from Shah Rukh Khan's movie. This did not go well with the bride, his future wife, who git furious and refused to marry him. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Teacher Marries Lord Krishna With Wedding Rituals in Auraiya (Watch Video).

Bride Refuses To Marry Groom After He Sings SRK's Song:

मामला मऊ ज़िले का है। बॉलीवुड के कर्रे वाले फ़ैन ये जनाब दूल्हे राजा हैं। सबकुछ ठीक चल रहा था कि अचानक स्टेज पर भाई ने जलवा बिखेर दिया। फिर क्या था, मामला गड़बड़ा गया। पुलिस ने बहुत कोशिश की लेकिन फ़िलहाल बात बनी नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/ndDEZV6LEQ — SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) March 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)