February 26 is marked as the Foundation Day of Ahmedabad, a city that has a significant place in the architectural history of contemporary India. As per historical records, present-day Ahmedabad was founded on this date in 1411 by Sultan Ahmed Shah. But beyond the Ahmedabad Foundation Day date, the formation of this city is woven with fascinating tales, legends and history. Hence, on Ahmedabad Foundation Day 2025, also known as Ahmedabad Sthapana Divas or Ahmedabad Divas, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share Ahmedabad Foundation Day 2025 wishes, Ahmedabad Sthapana Divas messages, enchanting images and videos, inspirational quotes and greetings to celebrate the city’s formation day.
Ahmedabad Foundation Day!
🔹ગુજરાતનું સૌથી મોટું અને વિકાસની દ્રષ્ટિએ સૌથી ઝડપથી વિકસતા આપણાં અમદાવાદના સ્થાપના દિવસની સર્વે શહેરીજનોને હાર્દિક શુભકામનાઓ.#HappyBirthdayAhmedabad#AhmedabadFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/IkFS93Ff7u
— Info Ahmedabad GoG (@infoahdgog) February 26, 2025
Netizens Share Mesmerising Pictures of the City
Happy Foundation Day Ahmedabad / Amdabad ! Keep thriving !! Keep growing and feeding everyone who adopts you as his city !!#AhmedabadFoundationDay #Ahmedabad #Amdabad pic.twitter.com/a65GKpvMgX
— Vins (@vinayverma99) February 26, 2025
Beauty!
નદીની રેતમાં રમતું નગર મળે ન મળે,
ફરી આ દ્રશ્ય સ્મૃતિપટ ઉપર મળે ન મળે.
ભરી લો શ્વાસમાં એની સુગંધનો દરિયો,
પછી આ માટીની ભીની અસર મળે ન મળે
-આદિલ મન્સૂરી
(વોઇસ : @Hardikdangadhvi )#AhmedabadFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/jTuiESpqbc
— Vineet 13🇮🇳 (@vineet130527) February 26, 2025
Ahmedabad Sthapana Divas
અદભુત વારસો, સિંચેલા સંસ્કારો અને જન જનનો ઉન્માદ, તેવું છે ગુજરાતની ધરાનું ગૌરવ એવું "વર્લ્ડ હેરીટેજ સીટી” આપણું અમદાવાદ!!
અમદાવાદ શહેરના સ્થાપના દિવસ નિમિત્તે સૌ શહેરીજનોને શુભકામનાઓ..#Amdavad#WorldHeritageCity#AhmedabadFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/BTpYQCRvHJ
— Rajanikant Gohil (@RajanikantGohil) February 26, 2025
Happy Ahmedabad Formation Day!
India’s First Heritage City
The city is feeling, it is an emotion and it is the future. Let's contribute the best way possible to make it more accepting, inclusive liveable for all #AhmedabadFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/vQ2v7HHwNc
— Ankeet Patel (@iAnkeetPatel) February 26, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)