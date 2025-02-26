The city of Ahmedabad is the centre point of Gujarat and has a rich history, and cultural heritage, for which the state celebrates Ahmedabad Diwas, on the occasion of its foundation in 1411. The city was founded by Sultan Ahmed Shah 1, after whom the city Ahmedabad is named. Celebrating Ahmedabad Divas 2025, the Indian Premier League League (IPL) franchise, the Gujarat Titans took to social media platform X and highlighted the sights and scenes of Ahmedabad, which included a birdseye view of the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, which was earlier known as Motera Cricket Stadium, and also Sabarmati Ashram, which became the focal point of India's independence movement, with Mahatma Gandhi residing at the estate. Check out GT's post below for Ahmedabad Divas 2025. GT IPL 2025 Schedule: Gujarat Titans' Fixtures in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

GT Celebrates Ahmedabad Divas 2025

From the serenity of Sabarmati to the electrifying vibe of our stadium 👉 Amdavad has it all! 💙🏆 pic.twitter.com/kjcDG3nxzE — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) February 26, 2025

