Twitch star Amouranth makes shocking allegations of emotional abuse and coercion during a tearful Kick livestream. The clip is from her latest livestream, where she can be seen breaking down in tears while detailing and accusing her husband, Nick Lee, of allegedly manipulating her into signing a postnuptial agreement. She further claimed that he had been leveraging her animals to do so. “And so you tell me that if I sign the postnuptial, you'd stop doing that. So, 100% you are coercing me!” she can be heard saying while sobbing. The video came after the couple was captured fighting on a live broadcast earlier this month. Amouranth Shares Chilling Footage of Violent Home Invasion.

Amouranth Breaks Down in Tears on Kick Stream

Amouranth breaks down on stream saying she was pressured into signing a postnup with her husband 😳 pic.twitter.com/HYa5eAahPG — Kick Clips 🎬 (@kick_clips) May 18, 2025

Earlier, the Couple Was Fighting During a Livestream

Amouranth and her husband Nick have been fighting for hours on Kick Still happening now if you’re interested pic.twitter.com/rsNIg3A1qF — yeet (@Awk20000) May 11, 2025

