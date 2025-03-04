In an unsettling turn of events, popular Twitch streamer and OnlyFans model Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa was robbed at gunpoint in a terrifying home invasion by armed intruders. The incident occurred in the late hours of March 3, after which the streamer was reportedly hospitalised. The CCTV footage of the armed intruders breaking into her residence has gone viral on social media. She was left with injuries after being assaulted and forced to comply with the attackers’ demands. The robbers allegedly sought access to her cryptocurrency assets and subjected her to extreme threats before law enforcement intervened. The robbery incident has sparked serious discussions about security concerns for high-profile internet personalities, especially those with financial assets. Valkyrae, Cinna and Emiru, Popular Streamers’ Unsettling Live Encounter Goes Viral.

Amouranth Bitcoin Robbery at Gunpoint

Amouranth just released footage of being chased down by masked gunmen who broke into her home attempting to rob her of crypto including the moment one of them was shot by her pic.twitter.com/xFxZjZBECo — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 3, 2025

