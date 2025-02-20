Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar’s child, Anaya Bangar, earlier shared her journey of hormonal replacement therapy. The young athlete followed their father’s footsteps and his love for the gentlemen’s sport and revealed their interest in returning to cricket. In their latest Instagram reel, with the caption, "Cricket mera sapna hai, aur transition meri sachai," (Cricket is my dream and transition is my truth). Anaya emphasised the hormone replacement therapy and further confirmed their return to playing cricket once they are back in India. An Instagram user commented on the reel, asking, “so will you play cricket after returning to India?” to which Anaya responded, “yes.” Sanjay Bangar’s Child Anaya Shares Transformation Journey in Inspirational Post.

Anaya Bangar's Latest Instagram Reel

A post shared by Anaya Bangar (@anayabangar)

Anaya Bangar To Return to Playing Cricket?

Anaya Bangar Instagram Comment (Photo Credits: Anaya Bangar/ Instagram)

