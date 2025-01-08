Aryan Bangar, the child of former cricketer Sanjay Bangar, made headlines for transitioning into a woman after undergoing hormone replacement therapy and changing his identity to Anaya Bangar. Anaya is back in the spotlight after she shared a video in which she opens up about her journey of transformation and self-discovery. In the video, Anaya, who was assigned male at birth, reveals that she often hid and wore her mom’s clothes, wondering why she wasn’t born a girl. Cricket formed a major part of her childhood, and she tried to fit in with the others and live as a boy for years. However, she started hating the sport as she felt she was living a double life. Unwilling to continue living this way, she took the tough decision to move to the UK and transition into a woman. She reveals that she found supportive friends and came back to India to take hormones. But as the hormones started kicking in, all her old friends stopped talking to her and maintained a distance. Despite the challenges, she chose to stay strong and lives a happy life today. Watch Anaya Bangar’s video below. Sanjay Bangar’s Son Aryan Becomes Anaya After Undergoing Hormonal Transformation, Captions Journey as 'Each Step Feels More Like Me' (Watch Video).

Anaya Bangar on Her Transition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaya Bangar (@anayabangar)

