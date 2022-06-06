Google's animated Doodle today celebrates the 171st birth anniversary of Angelo Moriondo by showcasing the artwork of a coffee machine entirely painted with coffee. The man patented the first known espresso machine and was awarded the bronze medal. The search engine giant in a special note said that "Today, coffee lovers sip in tribute to the godfather of espresso machines."

Take A Look:

Angelo Moriondo Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

