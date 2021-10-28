Guess who has got Bollywood stars dancing to its tune? It’s none other than ‘Bad Boy’ Badshah. The Indian rapper has thrown in a fun challenge, #JugnuChallenge based on his latest release, “Jugnu” with Nikhita Gandhi. This dance challenge got the B-town biggies Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and so many more shake their legs to the hook step of “Jugnu.” These stars posted their YouTube Shorts, a new addition to the video-streaming platform where content creators connect with their audiences by posting short-form videos.

Watch Anushka Sharma Dancer Her Heart Out:

Kajal Aggarwal Flaunts Killer Moves in YouTube Shorts

Ranveer Singh Adds 'Shine' to Badshah's Jugnu Challenge

Katrina Kaif and Smoking Hot Dance Moves

Alia Bhatt Looks So Adorable

Sidharth Malhotra Too Joins The Fun

And Finally Third Musketeer of OG SOTY, Varun Dhawan

Watch Video of Badshah's Song "Jugnu"

