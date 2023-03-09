The full worm moon was captured in stunning images on Tuesday in skies across Italy. This is called ‘Worm Moon’ die to the earthworm casts that appeared as the ground thawed. The worm moon is the final moon of astronomical winter. Worm Moon 2023: Netizens Flood Twitter With Photos of Last Full Moon of Winter Season.

Worm Moon Across Italy: Video

This is a 'Worm Moon,' the last full moon of the astronomical winter that is named after earthworms that emerge from the soil at this time of the year pic.twitter.com/YkN2geEVDx — Reuters (@Reuters) March 8, 2023

