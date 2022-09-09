An Argentina television host has sparked a lot of aversion on social media with his disgraceful remarks on Queen Elizabeth II's death news. The TV journalist Santiago Cuneo appeared to celebrate the demise of the United Kingdom's Queen by popping open a bottle of champagne in a viral video. The clip has been taken offline and flashed disgust on social media platforms. Reportedly, as per the translation, the reporter calls Her Majesty 'old woman'. Royal Family Instagram Page With Side-By-Side Posts of Queen Elizabeth II Demise Announcement and Royal Members Digging At Garden Is One Hella Awkward Placement!

Watch Viral Video:

i wish you could all truly understand and admire how this argentinian tv host is celebrating the death of the queen. it's a true piece of art. pic.twitter.com/onm1F5sx0z — mauro 🎃 (@mauro_txt) September 8, 2022

Netizen's Response:

I am Argentinian and this guy doesn't represent me. We are sorry for this loss — Guille--VR|46 11JR (@GuillermoVule) September 8, 2022

Check Tweet:

Really? Are you going to take seriously a guy that has a toy car on his table? — Art🌐🇺🇦🇹🇼🟩♻🔄 (@art5790) September 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)