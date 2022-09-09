Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, passed away at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years on Thursday. From social media to news outlets, the web is flooded with a plethora of reports to pay homage to Her Majesty. Meanwhile, Twitterati noticed a strange thing on the official Instagram page of the Royal Family. The post of the Queen's demise was preceded by a picture of Earl and Countess of Wessex digging at garden to plant a tree for the Queen's Golden Jubilee. Some online users noticed the IG feeds' layout on an inopportune day, and now Twitter is perplexed about the timing of the placement. Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96: Double Rainbow Appeared Over Buckingham Palace As Well-Wishers Gathered Before Queen's Demise; View Tweets.

royal family’s instagram right now, oh this is BAD pic.twitter.com/002HpwAYEg — martyna (@breakble_heaven) September 8, 2022

The Royal Family's Instagram is a mess right now 😭💀💀 pic.twitter.com/yMxKyuo40L — S | TS10 OCTOBER 21ST (@cruelrush) September 8, 2022

A bit of unfortunate timing here on the Royal family’s official Instagram pic.twitter.com/8Xcy3B0NuI — Sarah Collard (@Sarah_Collard_) September 9, 2022

loving the order of photos on the official royal family's Instagram pic.twitter.com/R79DfU3kGt — 🌻Bella 🇮🇹🏳️‍🌈 (@EIfstan) September 8, 2022

