AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra were spotted on lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai recently, which sparked dating rumours. Videos and photos of them leaving the restaurant together were shared widely on social media. Now, the AAP leader has broken his silence on romance rumours. When asked about this, “Ask me questions about rajneeti, not Parineeti),” Chadha told a media person in Hindi. Parineeti Chopra Dating AAP Leader Raghav Chadha? Actress Sparks Romance Rumours After Spotted Having Lunch With Politician (Watch Video).

'Ask About Rajneeti Not Parineeti'

