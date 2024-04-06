Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was seen dancing along with other people during a public meeting in Sivasagar region on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Sarma and other leader of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) are campaigning ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The polling will be held in a single phase across the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the northeastern state on April 19. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Claims BJP Will Win 13 Seats in State, Narendra Modi Will Become Prime Minister for Third Consecutive Term.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Dances With People During Public Meeting

#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dances with people during a public meeting in Sivasagar#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/nlzIAWFsW0 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

