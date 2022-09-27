Primark is under attack for introducing gender-neutral changing rooms in its stores. A 25-year-old customer shared her tragic story on TikTok that has become viral content on the internet. The woman identified as Charlotte Kirby shared a video wherein she recorded herself crying and told the viewers how she left shaken up after trying the new unisex changing rooms at the Primark store in Cambridge. The woman said that two different men pulled back the curtain in separate incidents while she was trying on clothes in the new unisex changing room. 50 Cent Takes a Jibe at Gender-Neutral Bathrooms, Shares a Pic Saying ‘Shit Is Changing’.

Check Out The Video:

Young women walked in on by men while trying on clothes in Primark Cambridge Unisex changing room...she starts by saying how she's supportive of this, then breaks down crying.#KeepWomenSafeAndSeparate pic.twitter.com/SU3Mcm4irD — Mumma Blue 🦏 🍳🍳 (@mummabeeblu) September 24, 2022

