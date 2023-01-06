A video of a cute baby sea lion is going viral on social media. After watching the video, it seems that the baby sea lion is scared to be released back into the ocean. Some people finally rescued the sea lion and sent him back to the ocean. In the video, it is shown that the baby sea lion was scared and got help when his friend came with him. He felt so relaxed and happy after finding his friend with him. Goat Happily Eats Raw Fish in Old Video That Has Gone Viral Again; Internet Users Can’t Believe Their Eyes.

Watch Cute Video of Baby Sea Lion

Baby sea lion is scared to be released back into the ocean — until her best friend tells her to come with him 💙 @PacificMMC pic.twitter.com/TstN4lbvz5 — The Dodo (@dodo) January 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)