Ever imagined a goat eating meat? While 99 of 100 people would say no, a video going viral these days on social media paints an entirely different picture. The shock surfaced on Twitter recently, and the people watching it couldn’t believe the sight. In this clip, a goat was chewing raw fish out of a basket. Even after watching the video, people find it difficult to believe something of this sort is possible. This non-vegetarian goat has shocked everyone. Goats are usually seen eating grass, leaves or grains, but the visuals of this animal eating fish have stunned everyone. Goat Born With Human-Like Face in Madhya Pradesh; Watch Viral Video of The Mutant Animal That Has Dark Circles Around Its Eyes Resembling Glasses.

Watch This Goat Eating Fish

WHAT.... THE.... FUCK. A goat eats a raw fish. Fucking raw fish. pic.twitter.com/sKHZO3rMpZ — Chee Chee Maru (@RokaSuraj) April 29, 2018

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)