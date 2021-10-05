You call it “balloon bread,” we call it “phulka.” We are not the same bro! But thanks to the internet, we realise we all aren’t so different as we would like to believe. A viral recipe video by a food channel, Cookist Wow, has sparked major interest among desi Twitterati. And you cannot blame them for their piquing interest in it, especially after Indians’ good ol’ chapati (also known as roti, phulka or rotli) is addressed as super fancy “balloon bread.”

Let's check out the original recipe video that went viral and the viral reactions to it. Also, it's funny how the video is about roti and ends with by showing a naan a leavened, oven-baked or tawa-fried flatbread, which is made with yogurt, milk, wheat flour, yeast, maida, atta flour, cooking fat, water! Bahut confusion hai!

Here's The Video by 'Balloon Bread'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cookist Wow (@cookistwow)

Here's How Desi Twitterati Reacted to It:

Same

Yes, Yes, Yes

Balloon bread?? Did the yt just call us clowns? https://t.co/lvi3j5WNjJ — Captain Samoosa (@TheSamosaRunner) October 4, 2021

Just Cry

Idk whats worse “balloon bread” or the fact that the first pic is roti and the result pic is naan. https://t.co/9g3f8iLk5j — Roop Maan (@agirlnamedroop) October 4, 2021

Once And For All - Not A Balloon Bread

Bhaggoooo

Someone's Very ANGRY

I’m sorry WHAT THE FUCK DID YOU JUST SAY??? BALLOON BREAD? BITCH IMMA BALLOON MY FOOT UP YOUR ASS CALLING ROTI THAT pic.twitter.com/Ly9g7OuD2M — lucifer (@taparware) October 4, 2021

Heartbreak

