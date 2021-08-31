Choreographer and film director Ahmed Khan not only surprised his wife, Shaira Ahmed Khan on her birthday but also everyone with his eyebrow-raising choice of gift. The Baaghi 3 director gifted Shaira a limited edition Batmobile car whose design is based on the Batmobile used in the 1989 Batman movie. Shaira shared pics posing with the car on Instagram. She wrote, "Thanku love @Khan_ahmedasas for this dream come true..' Reacting to this actress Genelia Dsouza wrote, "Amazeeeee Shy" while Disha Patani commented 'Insanee' on Shaira's post. Nick Jonas Gifts Priyanka Chopra A Batmobile For Christmas 2019 (View Pics).

Ahmed Khan's Wife Shaira Khan Posing With Her Batmobile Car

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaira Ahmed Khan (@shairaahmedkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)