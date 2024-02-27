In a shocking incident, Rapido auto-rickshaw driver allegedly held a passenger captive in Bengaluru. The passenger, dissatisfied with Rapido's lack of reply, narrated the incident on the social networking site X. Omang Agarwal uploaded a screenshot of his fruitless attempts to contact Rapido Support, saying, "I was held hostage by @rapidobikeapp rider for hours and they had no security feature to help me." His irritation was clear in his remarks. The screen grab showed how the automated chat started and how Agarwal kept asking to be called, but his repeated requests went unanswered. Agarwal spoke in five- to ten-minute intervals about the terrifying experience of being forced to sit in the back of the autorickshaw by the driver, who would not let him get out. "I have a lung infection and a fractured foot. His last words to them were, "I have been held locked in the auto for more than an hour now." The incident took place over a payment issue, and the passenger was reportedly allowed to leave the auto-rickshaw after he called the local police. Bengaluru: Enraged Auto Driver Crashes on Techie Who Refused to Pay Exorbitant Fare and Decided to Book Rapido Bike Taxi (Watch Video).

Man Held 'Captive' By Rapido Auto-Rickshaw Driver in Bengaluru

I was held hostage by @rapidobikeapp rider for hours and they had no security feature to help me. He had an issue with the UPI payment. I've a breathing issue and broken leg, I couldn't escape. Their app has no SOS if the ride has ended. Only escaped when I dialed 100 pic.twitter.com/4ZOnmEhTkQ — Omang Agarwal (@mango_sax) February 26, 2024

