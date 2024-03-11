The Vada Pav, a humble yet satisfying snack, serves as both a hearty breakfast and a fulfilling meal on any day. When it comes to favourite snacks, Vada Pav undoubtedly reigns supreme. This quintessential grab-and-go Indian sandwich is the preferred choice for almost everyone, from students to celebrities. And now, its popularity seems to have crossed Indian borders. Recently, Taste Atlas, a renowned travel guide platform renowned for its culinary expertise, released its list of the ‘50 Best Sandwiches in the World.’ And lo and behold, the Vada Pav proudly secured its place among the world's culinary elites. Mumbai’s iconic Vada Pav clinched the prestigious 19th spot among the mouthwatering sandwiches. India's Basmati Rice Named Best Rice in the World in 2023! Know More About This Long-Grain Rice Variety.

View World’s Best Sandwiches in the World 2024 Post Here

A post shared by TasteAtlas (@tasteatlas)

