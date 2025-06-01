A purported sighting of the mythical Bigfoot has sparked a frenzy online after a video showing a mysterious creature walking near the upper Colorado River surfaced on social media. The clip, filmed from a distance, captures what appears to be a large, bipedal figure moving through a forested area. Witnesses who shot the video claim it matches common Bigfoot descriptions. BigFoot in Oklahoma Viral TikTok Video Real or Fake? US Hiker Claiming To Have Spotted the Mythical Giant Is Actually a Commercial From Head Shop.

Bigfoot Sighting in Colorado

Witnesses claim to have captured video of a BigFoot-like creature near the upper Colorado River 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/hFyANBmBfJ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 1, 2025

Bigfoot Caught on Camera

Meanwhile somewhere in South West America on the Colorado River. Turns out Bigfoot is real after all. pic.twitter.com/hQUh5sxqk3 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) May 31, 2025

